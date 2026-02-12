Spread the love

By P. R. Pradhan

Various pro-monarchy, pro-Hindu and patriotic groups are preparing to organize a massive public gathering to welcome former King Gyanendra upon his arrival in Kathmandu after concluding his stay in Damak, Jhapa, on Falgun 1 (Friday, February 13).

Several royalist, Hindu religious organizations and patriotic groups have appealed to residents of Kathmandu to assemble at Tribhuvan International Airport to greet the former king.

This public gathering is being organized on the eve of the March 5 elections, making it highly symbolic of the level of public admiration for the institution of monarchy and the idea of a Hindu nation.

The anticipated “human sea” in support of a Hindu monarchy is being viewed by supporters as a de facto referendum. Various groups are opposing the March 5 election, arguing that holding an election without first scrapping the current constitution is meaningless. They further claim that the September 8 and 9 Gen-Z demonstrations—during which 76 individuals, including 45 Gen-Z youths, were martyred—were hijacked by certain groups allegedly sponsored by the Barbara Adams Foundation, described as a sister organization of the Open Society and linked to the American deep state.

The Gen-Z movement had demanded the abolition of the current constitution, the introduction of an interim constitution, an end to political appointments in constitutional bodies and government agencies, decisive action against corruption, and severe punishment for those responsible for the brutal killing of Gen-Z demonstrators. Instead of addressing these demands, critics argue that the President unlawfully formed an interim government led by Sushila Karki with the sole mandate of conducting the March 5 election. The Falgun 1 mass welcome for the former king is being portrayed as a clear reflection of the will of the Nepali people. It also sends a message, supporters warn, that if political forces continue to ignore public aspirations, another revolt may soon follow.