KP Sharma Oli, the UML chair, has a habit of recycling slogans with same old promises that anger voters. His latest Facebook post about delivering gas to every household is not a vision for the future. It is a reminder of how easily election time turns into a stage for recycled promises that voters have heard for years but have not seen any delivery.

Oli has served as prime minister four times. That record should have given him a long list of completed projects to show. Instead, it has left him defending words spoken long ago and explaining why nothing materialized. Gas pipelines, railways stretching from China to Lumbini, ships sailing on Nepal’s rivers, all were announced with confidence. None reached a point where citizens could see, touch, or use them. When such claims resurface during an election, mockery feels less like cruelty and more like public memory doing its job.

During the 2015 blockade, Oli earned goodwill by standing firm and speaking the language of national pride. That moment gave him political capital. He has spent much of it since then on slogans that sound bold but age badly. Nationalism may win applause in a crisis, but governance demands follow through. On that front, Oli’s record remains thin.

The Gen Z uprising and the violence that followed marked a turning point. As prime minister at the time, Oli failed to prevent bloodshed or calm the situation. His exit from office under that cloud still shapes how many young voters see him. Promises of gas lines do little to erase images of a state that lost control and a leader who took responsibility only in words.

Oli’s repeated dissolutions of Parliament damaged his democratic credentials. Each move widened the gap between rhetoric and action. He speaks of dreams and delivery, yet his own decisions weakened institutions meant to turn policy into practice. That contradiction explains why his statements now trigger jokes rather than hope.

The gas issue from Dailekh follows the same pattern. Preliminary surveys became campaign slogans. Technical processes turned into political shortcuts. Instead of laying out timelines, costs, and limits, Oli jumped straight to household delivery. Voters have seen this script before.

In Jhapa 5, the contest with Balen Shah has sharpened the contrast. One represents impatience with old politics, the other its most familiar face. Oli’s experience is real, but so is the fatigue it carries.

At this stage, Oli’s problem is not lack of ideas. It is credibility. Four terms in office without major delivery have turned his grand claims into punchlines. Elections reward trust, not repetition. Until Oli confronts that gap, every new promise will sound like an old joke told one more time.