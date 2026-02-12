Spread the love

NMB Bank has marked Global Money Week (GMW) 2025 by conducting financial literacy programs across Nepal, reaffirming its commitment to promoting financial awareness and inclusion.

Through its nationwide branch network, the bank organized educational sessions in schools and colleges across all seven provinces. The programs aimed to equip students and young individuals with essential financial knowledge, covering topics such as budgeting, saving, responsible borrowing, and digital banking.

The initiative aligns with NMB Bank’s objective of empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions. In collaboration with educational institutions, the bank ensured effective delivery of practical financial management skills to diverse communities.

In addition to classroom-based sessions, NMB Bank participated in awareness rallies and public campaigns to promote the importance of financial responsibility. These activities helped extend the reach of financial education and highlighted its role in supporting economic stability.

To further amplify its impact, the bank utilized social media platforms to share financial tips, awareness messages, and GMW-related content through interactive posts, videos, and webinars.

The programs directly benefited more than 3,000 individuals nationwide, contributing to the development of a financially informed and empowered society.

NMB Bank currently operates 202 branches, 187 ATMs, and 9 extension counters across Nepal. The bank continues to focus on expanding access to banking services while promoting financial literacy throughout the country.