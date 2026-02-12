Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 12: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden has warned that the election could be disrupted if attempts are made to obstruct former King Gyanendra Shah’s return procession to Kathmandu.

He stated that the prohibitory order imposed by the administration targeting King Gyanendra’s return is objectionable, warning that such restrictions could disturb the election process.

Earlier today, the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, imposed a prohibitory order in the Tribhuvan International Airport area, citing that pro-monarchy and pro–Hindu state groups were planning a demonstration tomorrow, Falgun 1. The government claims that such demonstrations could disrupt the election environment and has also warned of legal action against anyone who violates the prohibitory order.

Soon after, Lingden wrote a status on social media, saying, “Is the prohibitory order issued by the District Administration Office meant to prevent the election from being disrupted, or is it itself trying to disrupt it? If the Constitution and the constitutional system are used arbitrarily, who will accept such prohibitory orders?

People’s News Monitoring Service.