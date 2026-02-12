Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The renewed attention on the Korean Unification Church and its ties to Nepal feels familiar, almost routine. Every few years, a foreign religious or ideological group resurfaces in public debate, dragging along documents, photos, foreign trips, and awkward denials. This time, investigative reports have added detail and names, forcing an uncomfortable conversation Nepal usually postpones.

At the center of the story is the Unification Church, founded by Sun Myung Moon and now led by Hak Ja Han. Globally, the church has long blurred the line between faith, money, and power. What is striking is not that it sought influence in Nepal, but how easily doors appeared to open.

Investigations by Korean and Nepali outlets point to sustained engagement between the church and senior Nepali political figures. Names like Eknath Dhakal, KP Sharma Oli, Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Baburam Bhattarai carry weight. Even if every allegation does not stand in court, the pattern matters. Repeated contact, political coordination, conferences, and symbolic gestures suggest more than casual interaction.

Why does such news keep returning in Nepal? One reason lies in weak political ethics. Too many leaders see foreign connections as personal assets rather than national concerns. An overseas invitation, a photo with global figures, or a seat at an international summit becomes a badge of importance. In that pursuit, basic questions about intent, funding, and long term consequences get sidelined.

Money also plays its part. Nepal’s politics runs on scarcity. Parties remain underfunded, campaigns rely on informal networks, and accountability stays thin. In that environment, foreign religious or ideological groups offering logistical support, hospitality, or funding face little resistance. Even small sums carry influence when institutions lack transparency.

Another reason is the absence of strong scrutiny while deals are being made. Concerns surface only after investigative journalists step in. By then, leaders rush to distance themselves, blame misunderstandings, or claim ignorance. The pattern repeats because there is little cost. Political memory fades fast, and accountability rarely follows.

The Unification Church case also exposes a deeper problem. Some leaders treat Nepal as an open venue for foreign validation. Hosting international summits, inviting controversial figures, and borrowing global slogans create the illusion of relevance. The 2018 Asia-Pacific Summit in Kathmandu showed this clearly. High profile guests attended, rituals were performed, and the now infamous “Holy Wine” episode entered political slang. Only after public backlash did leaders retreat.

This behavior sends a damaging signal. It tells foreign groups that Nepal is easy terrain. As long as the language of peace, religion, or development is used, access is possible. Oversight remains minimal, and political benefits appear immediate.

The church’s global troubles add another layer. Legal action in South Korea, loss of religious status in Japan, and bribery convictions linked to political elites raise serious questions. When an organization faces such scrutiny elsewhere, its past and present activities in Nepal deserve careful review. Dismissing reports as foreign conspiracies avoids the real issue.

The deeper concern is not one church. It is the culture that enables such links. Leaders who prioritize foreign travel over domestic accountability weaken public trust. Each scandal reinforces the belief that politics serves personal networks rather than national interest.

Nepal needs clearer rules. Foreign religious and ideological organizations must disclose funding, activities, and political engagement. Political leaders must declare affiliations and benefits received. Parliament should debate these issues openly instead of waiting for exposés.

This story persists because the system allows it. Until leaders’ value restraint over exposure and responsibility over photo opportunities, foreign influence will keep finding space. The question is not why these groups come to Nepal. It is why they are welcomed so easily.