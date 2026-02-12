Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 12: The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has prohibited any kind of rallies, processions, and crowd-related activities in and around Tribhuvan International Airport.

In a notice issued on Thursday by Chief District Officer Ishwar Raj Paudel, it is stated that the airport area is considered extremely sensitive, and the decision has been taken in view of maintaining peace and security, managing traffic movement, and ensuring public order. The notice urges people not to organize or participate in any kind of demonstrations, processions, gatherings, slogan-chanting rallies, or strikes.

According to the administration, although some groups and political parties have made public announcements through press statements and social media expressing their intention to organize protests, gatherings, and rallies in the airport area on Falgun 1, no prior approval has been obtained from the Kathmandu District Administration.

Stating that such activities are prohibited in the current situation where the election code of conduct has already come into force, the administration has also pointed out the possibility of infiltration by groups described as anti-election. It further said that the restrictions have been tightened in consideration of the management of the Maha Shivaratri festival falling on Falgun 3, respect for religious and cultural sentiments, and the security of a sensitive area like the airport.

The administration has clarified that the decision was also taken to ensure smooth movement of passengers traveling to and from the airport and to prevent disruption of traffic on public roads. A warning has also been issued against instigating or provoking such activities through social media.

The prohibition order is aimed at defusing the plan of organizing a massive gathering to greet former King Gyanendra upon his arrival from Jhapa on Falgun 1 (February 13).

People’s News Monitoring Service.