By Nirmal P Acharya

The release of the Epstein files has disclosed some textual and pictorial evidence of cannibalism among some Western elite groups. Only then did people realize that Marx’s early assertion that “capitalist society is a cannibalistic society” might actually be a realistic statement.

On January 30, the US Department of Justice made public the remaining core documents of the Epstein case, amounting to over 3 million pages, including approximately 2,000 video clips and 180,000 images. The total disclosed volume reached 3.5 million pages. This was the last large-scale public release under the requirements of the “Epstein File Transparency Act”, which tore away the cover-up of the American elite circle. Although it was called the last public release, it was not a complete one. There were still over 2.5 million pages of documents that were not disclosed for various reasons.

An interesting thing is that the US Department of Justice also stated that it cannot guarantee the authenticity of the information it has released.

So, did the Western elites have the behavior of cannibalism or not?

This issue itself is far beyond common sense and is extremely terrifying. However, it is not the crux of the matter.

What is the real focus here?

It’s not about cannibalism, it’s not about sex trafficking, and it’s not about underage individuals.

The real focus is on exactly who among the powerful figures Epstein had underage girls entertain, how many transactions they conducted, and what kind of shady deals Epstein facilitated?

You should know that Epstein was essentially a middleman. He obtained top-level connections in both politics and business by providing underage girls, and then he brought together these two networks in politics and business to facilitate private political-business collusion.

The essence of the Epstein case is not about cannibalism or extracting elixirs of immortality. Rather, it is a decades-long operation that uses “youthful sexual resources” as leverage to unite the most powerful politicians and the wealthiest tycoons in the United States, and force these two powerful forces to engage in the most despicable behind-the-scenes manipulation and interest exchange. The duration of this operation is extremely long, involving a large number of political and business figures, which might be sufficient to overturn the current “elite system” in the United States.

Precisely because of this, Epstein was doomed never to be able to speak out.

Nepal has several major Marxist political parties, but after they came to power, they all followed the capitalist path. Personally, I have a suggestion for the Marxist parties in Nepal: carefully study the Epstein archives and make a choice between Marxism and Epsteinism.