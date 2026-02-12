Spread the love

By Our Reporter

To celebrate the 77th auspicious birthday of Her Majesty Komal Rajyalakshmi Devi Shah, a 2,576-member Citizens’ Main Organizing Committee has been formed under the chairpersonship of senior litterateur Mrs. Hiranya Kumari Pathak. The grand celebrations will be held with various programs on Falgun 6, 7, and 8.

The committee’s co-chairpersons are Mrs. Gita Chhetri Rana, Mrs. Raji Rajya Lakshmi Rana, Jagadish Khadka, Rishibabu Pariyar, Daindra Bahadur Thakuri, Dr. Manjuratna Shakya, and Mrs. Jyotsana Rajya Lakshmi Thapa.

Radheshyam Thapa is the General Secretary of the committee.