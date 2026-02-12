Spread the love

Nepal is likely to have an international charter service operated by Nepalese in the near future, it is reliably learnt.

The green signal has been given to Nikon Air, it is said. Business names such as Anoop Rana (former RNAC and HAN chairman), B. K. Shrestha, who has several industrial ventures in Sikkim and Darjeeling, and Dibya Mani Rajbhandary, another well-known and versatile businessperson, are associated with the new venture.

Two private-sector airlines are already in operation, but they are restricted to the domestic sector only. The opening of Nikon Air for international charter flights has now entered a new phase in the history of private investment in Nepal’s air services.

People’s Review, June 18, 1992