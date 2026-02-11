Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 11: President Ramchandra Paudel has said that abuse of authority is not a minor wrongdoing but a serious challenge to the legitimacy of the state and social justice.

Speaking at a program in Kathmandu on Wednesday to mark the 35th anniversary of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, he stressed that no one should feel beyond legal accountability simply because they hold power or office.

He said abuse of authority goes far beyond breaking the law. It strikes at citizens’ faith, trust and dreams for the future. When public power is used for personal gain, it weakens not only the state’s trust in its citizens but also citizens’ confidence in the state. This breeds frustration with the system, erodes respect for the law and damages the foundations of democracy.

The President noted that the unhealthy pursuit of power and wealth often drives people toward corruption by distorting procedures and institutions. Yet he expressed confidence that corruption can be controlled and even uprooted if individuals commit in practice and conduct that they will neither engage in nor tolerate it.

He called for integrity, ethics, impartiality, openness and courage to guide public life, along with stronger policies, systems and technological reforms to build a culture of discipline and good conduct.

Paudel said democracy can deliver only through good governance and clean public life. Ending abuse of authority and controlling corruption, he added, are essential conditions for meeting public expectations of development and prosperity.

He also reminded that the fight against corruption is not the responsibility of a single institution. It requires joint commitment from all state organs, political leaders, civil servants and civil society, backed by firm political will and reform in political work culture.

People’s News Monitoring Service