Kathmandu, Feb 11. The Nepali Communist Party has unveiled its election manifesto for the House of Representatives polls scheduled for March 5, 2026.

In the manifesto released on Tuesday, the party has pledged to conduct entrepreneurship studies and implement development projects in all seven provinces. It states that detailed studies will be carried out based on the specific features of each province before launching projects.

The party plans to develop Koshi Province as an industrial and tourism hub. The proposal includes tea production, agro-processing centres, adventure tourism, handicraft enterprises, and the development of an eastern Nepal tourism circuit.

Madhesh Province will be promoted as an agriculture and religious tourism hub. The party has pledged to establish agro-processing industries and a religious tourism circuit, including sites such as Janaki Temple and major Buddhist areas.

For Bagmati Province, the party has proposed developing it as an urban IT and innovation hub. Plans include IT startups, e-commerce, innovation centres, and expansion of the digital economy in the Kathmandu Valley.

Gandaki Province is envisioned as a tourism and hydropower hub. The manifesto mentions cultural and adventure tourism, commercialisation, a triangular tourism project, and hydropower development.

In Lumbini Province, the party plans to promote agriculture and religious tourism, including mega food parks, agro-processing industries, and international-standard religious tourism facilities.

Karnali Province will be developed as a hub for herbs, fruits, and eco-tourism, with a focus on herbal processing centres, commercial fruit farming, and eco-tourism promotion.

Finally, Sudurpashchim Province is proposed as a centre for religious and environmental tourism along with agricultural development.

Seven provinces, seven hubs. On paper, at least, everyone gets a grand plan.

People’s News Monitoring Service