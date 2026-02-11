Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 11: Four people, including a police constable, have been arrested on charges of cheating victims of gold and cash worth Rs 6 million by posing as officers of the Central Investigation Bureau.

A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested the suspects. Among them is police havildar Karna Bahadur Sunar, who was on duty at the Tribhuvan International Airport. The others are Dipak Ale Magar from Kavre, Bikram Tamang from Rasuwa, and 28- year-old Jivan Tamang, according to SP Rameshwar Karki.

Police said the group had called Vinod Lamgade to a cafe in Kirtipur on January 28, 2026, promising to sell gold at a price lower than the market rate and with a bill. Once he reached the cafe, the group surrounded him and claimed they were CIB police officers.

They are accused of robbing Binod of cash and valuables worth Rs 6 million.

Police first arrested Dipak Ale Magar on February 1, 2026, from Katunje in Bhaktapur. From him, officers recovered Rs 109,000 in cash, one motorcycle, two mobile phones, and five SIM cards.

Bikram Tamang and Jivan Tamang were arrested later from Machhapokhari in Kathmandu. Police seized two motorcycles, Rs 433,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and five SIM cards from them.

The absconding constable Sunar was arrested on February 3, 2026, from Teku in Kathmandu.

All four have been kept at the Police Circle Kalimati for further investigation.

Yes, impersonating elite police units still works on people, which says less about the criminals and more about how fear does the heavy lifting.

People’s News Monitoring Service