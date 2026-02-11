Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 11: The government has unveiled 24 achievements alongside its midyear budget review for the current fiscal year.

According to the report released Tuesday, February 10, 2026, progress ranges from blacktopping 160 kilometres of roads to raising total installed electricity capacity to 4,086 megawatts. Electricity access has now reached 97 per cent of the population.

On governance and reform, the government restructured offices, implemented an economic reform action plan, and cut 38 offices and 323 positions under the Finance Ministry through organisational review. Monthly rent in Special Economic Zones was slashed from Rs 20 to Rs 5 per square meter.

An integrated business revival plan was introduced for industries hit by the September 8 and 9 protests, including tax waivers and concessions. To curb petroleum imports, a bioethanol blending system has been introduced. The minimum support price for sugarcane was fixed at Rs 620 per quintal with an additional Rs 70 subsidy. Tenders were issued to procure 466,000 metric tons of chemical fertiliser, with 243,000 metric tons already distributed.

The Cabinet approved a list of 94,572 poor households in 10 districts. Nepal completed its sovereign credit rating, securing a BB minus rating. During the review period, 590,718 Nepali workers received labour approval for foreign employment. Carbon trading and amended forest regulations have been implemented, and 48 pollution samples have been analysed.

Infrastructure progress includes 10 road bridges, 16 suspension bridges, 13 local administrative buildings, and the reconstruction of 43 schools damaged in the Jajarkot and Bajhang earthquakes. Nepalgunj Airport terminal is 70 per cent complete, Biratnagar 60 per cent.

The Melamchi tunnel is now operational, supplying 170 million litres of water daily to Kathmandu. Biometric verification for social security beneficiaries has begun in all 77 districts. An AI centre has been established, 93 basic hospitals have been completed, with 62 in operation, and 891 pregnant and postpartum women airlifted from remote areas.

People’s News Monitoring Service