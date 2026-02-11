Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 11: The death toll from the bus accident in the Tamakoshi River in Ramechhap has reached 12, officials said.

Chief District Officer Shyam Krishna Thapa confirmed that the number of fatalities has risen to 12. According to him, search operations at the crash site have so far recovered six bodies, bringing the total to 12. He said six victims died while undergoing treatment in the hospital, while six bodies were found at the accident site.

The bus, which was heading from Kathmandu via Ramechhap’s Dhobi to Okhaldhunga’s Pokali, plunged into the Tamakoshi River. Of the eight people injured in the accident, seven have been referred to Dhulikhel Hospital for treatment.

Police said the bus bearing registration number Bagmati Province 01 005 Kha 9975 fell into the Tamakoshi River this morning from a place called Machanetar in Ramechhap. According to the Arniko Yatayat Samiti, five passengers had purchased tickets from Jadibuti and three from Chabahil.

It remains unclear if additional passengers boarded the bus along the way. A diving team from the Armed Police Force Nepal continues the search operation, CDO Thapa said.

The bus plunged about 50 meters off the road at Masantar in Manthali Municipality 6 before falling into the Tamakoshi River.

This is one of those reports where numbers refuse to stay still, and families pay the price.

People’s News Monitoring Service