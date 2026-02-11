Spread the love

By Rabi Raj Thapa

In an interview, the world’s eminent political scientist Kishore Mahbubani says, “Many of the failed states we see in the world today are the result of unnecessary Western interventions for which they have never been held accountable.” His statement forced me to rethink and revisit the Gen-Z movement in Nepal over September 8 and 9.

What Kishore Mahbubani sees is the irreversible rise of Asia, and he argues that the global order must adapt to a world no longer determined by Europe and the United States. He is of the strong opinion that “geopolitics is one of the cruelest businesses in the world. And if you get it wrong, you really get yourself into a mess in terms of wars and conflict.”

Today, there has been a great hue and cry, a panic-stricken expression of apprehension and reservation, regarding certain articles and news published by Dragon Media.

However, there has been no effort to find out what Dragon Media actually is. What is the motive behind such affronting write-ups or expressions, whether by a foreign entity or by a Nepali source?

At present, many Nepalis must be curious to know about Dragon Media, the Nepal-China Mutual Cooperation Society (MCMC), the Barbara Adams Foundation, and many others.

But why is there apathy on the government’s side to find out the motive and purpose behind such serious concerns, if not allegations or accusations of the Nepal Government’s greed and apathy, as the article claimed?

There are many ways and means through which war and conflict could have been avoided, if there is an understanding of how the world around us has fundamentally changed.

The “Prithvi Path,” as a core tenet of religion, political systems, principles, beliefs, or doctrines held as true and foundational by Nepalis until today, has never failed Nepal and the Nepali people. These essentials—often unquestioned pillars forming the basis of our reasoning, philosophy, and conduct—have served Nepal well to date.

But what prompted our northern neighbor to view Nepal’s diplomacy and foreign policy as having:

A lack of national willpower in national policy (Rastriya Ichhashakti) and a hostile perspective (Shatrutapurna Dristikon);

Reasons to see Nepal’s northern borders as losing their status as a credible partner for China’s border security, potentially leading to hardened security measures and increased alertness that may impact peace and harmony along the border.

If an immediate powerful neighbor questions Nepal’s long-standing non-aligned principle (Panchasheel) and sovereignty, there must be serious reasons and concerns. Nepal’s eminent historian, political thinker, and diplomat Hiranya Lal Shrestha has termed this situation as “Nepal being the soft belly of its northern neighbor.”

Suspicion of eroding the national interests of Nepal’s immediate neighbors—both India and China—or neglecting or disregarding their security concerns can have long-lasting and harmful repercussions.

Therefore, the time has come to review and revisit Nepal’s diplomatic standing in the world, with special reference to and consideration for its immediate neighbors.

Going back to diplomacy, it was invented over 2,000 years ago—just to enable people to talk to their friends. Nepal’s current lack of neighborly sensibility is dangerous, and it must immediately think of bringing its foreign relations and diplomacy back on the right track as a way to end further misunderstandings and possible hostility.

This is very important, and the sincere advice to all small countries is to “be realistic and be careful.” There are great powers in the world, and if you live next to great powers, please do not poke a stick in their eyes, because you will pay the consequences. That is the reality of geopolitics. It may be depressing for many people, but it is a fact of life.

Professor Kishore Mahbubani opines, “It is actually very easy to get along with China, because the Chinese, at the end of the day, are among the most pragmatic, rational, careful, and calculating players. China will never become a replica of the West, nor will India become a replica of the West.”

The fundamental problem in the world today is that the Western mind cannot conceive of a world where many successful and thriving civilizations live side by side.

At the end of the day, it is time for the Western mind to wake up and accept a new reality of a very different world in the 21st century.

Excerpt from a BBC interview conducted by Gurumurthy with the eminent political scientist Kishore Mahbubani, aired on Channel 4 News on February 6, 2026.