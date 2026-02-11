Spread the love

Vancouver, Feb 11: Ten people have been killed in a shooting at a school in Tumbler Ridge, Canada.

Police said at least ten people, including the suspected attacker, died in the mass shooting at a secondary school in the province of British Columbia.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the shooter was a woman. She died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said some of those killed may have been minors.

Two people were seriously injured in the attack and were airlifted to hospital by helicopter. Another 25 people are receiving treatment and medical checks for minor injuries at a local medical center, police said.

The remaining students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school.

Police have not released details about the ages of the victims or the weapon used in the attack, citing privacy concerns.

Tumbler Ridge lies about 1,100 kilometers north of Vancouver.

