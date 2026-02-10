Spread the love

Discussions held on Nepal-Qatar economic development, tourism and investment cooperation

Kathmandu, February 10: February 9: At the invitation of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), a visiting Qatari delegation held discussions on overall economic development, tourism promotion and the expansion of mutual cooperation between Nepal and Qatar.

On Monday, separate meetings were held at Singha Durbar involving Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Anil Kumar Sinha and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai with Mishal bin Mohammed Ali Al-Ansari, Ambassador of Qatar to Nepal, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of FNCCI, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Board Member of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and representatives from Qatar Airways.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, detailed discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in economic development, tourism promotion, flight expansion and civil aviation. Specifically, talks centred on increasing the frequency of direct flights between Nepal and Qatar, adding new destinations and exploring collaboration possibilities between Nepal Airlines Corporation and Qatar Airways.

Minister Sinha stated that the government is prioritising policy reforms and facilitation to expand tourism, investment and trade in Nepal. He emphasised that the active participation of international airlines is essential for operating Pokhara International Airport and Gautam Buddha International Airport at full capacity, noting that Qatar Airways could play a vital role.

“Beyond other sectors, there is immense potential for cooperation in tourism. The Nepal government is ready to facilitate connectivity and create a conducive environment for Qatari investors,” Minister Sinha said.

FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal noted the vast potential for expansion in tourism, investment, aviation, hotels and infrastructure. He highlighted attractive opportunities for Qatari investors in Nepal’s hydropower, tourism, agriculture and service sectors.

Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Board Member of the Qatar Chamber, expressed the Qatari private sector’s interest in long-term economic cooperation, adding that aviation and tourism partnerships would further strengthen bilateral trade and people-to-people ties.

Similarly, discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs touched upon policy facilitation for investment, bilateral investment promotion, Qatari investment prospects in Nepal and future economic collaboration. Foreign Secretary Rai mentioned that Nepal is becoming an attractive destination for foreign investment, particularly in energy, tourism, infrastructure and IT. He recalled the historic 2024 visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, which has further solidified economic ties.

Ambassador Al-Ansari reiterated that Qatar is keen to expand cooperation in the economic and tourism sectors, noting that the embassy stands ready to facilitate Qatari investments.

FNCCI President Dhakal emphasised the need to strengthen economic diplomacy through the private sector, stating, “Effective foreign investment can be attracted through robust collaboration between the government and the private sector.”

Al Obaidli shared that Qatari investors are interested in identifying potential projects and moving forward with G2G and B2B collaborations, provided there is mutual trust and policy clarity.

The delegation also met with the Deo Chandra lal Karna, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal on Monday. They are scheduled to meet Finance Minister Rameshore Prasad Khanal and Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Dr. Biswo Nath Poudel on Tuesday.

The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday for discussions regarding the Joint Business Council (JBC), established between FNCCI and QCCI. The JBC serves as a structured platform to promote dialogue, commercial collaboration and direct engagement between the private sectors of both nations. The JBC meetings took place in Kathmandu on February 9 and 10.