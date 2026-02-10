Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 10: Coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal, widely known as Prachanda, has said that the Rastriya Swatantra Party has failed to translate its loud social media campaign into real strength on the ground.

Speaking at a party training program in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Prachanda claimed that public support for the RSP has declined in areas where it had earlier won elections. He accused the party of trying to gain influence by spreading confusion in new constituencies.

“What we see on the ground does not match the noise on social media,” he said. “We often call it social media stunt politics. Where they won earlier, they are clearly on the decline. Even within the Valley, their presence has weakened.”

Prachanda said it is easier to mislead voters in new areas where people have not closely observed political actors. “In places where leaders have been tested, people understand who created noise and who actually delivered. But in areas where people have not had that experience, such rumors can have some effect,” he said, adding that his party must counter such influence through reasoned arguments and clear rebuttals.

Calling the current situation both a challenge and an opportunity for his party, Prachanda instructed leaders and cadres to work at full intensity. He urged them to return to their respective constituencies and actively campaign to ensure victory.

On the question of internal task allocation, Prachanda said detailed discussions could wait until after the election. “If we work at a war footing for the next 23 days, there is a real chance our party can emerge as the top force,” he said. “This is not the time to debate who gets which responsibility. Everyone should go where their voter registration is, coordinate with the candidate, and engage directly in the field. That is the best division of work right now. Once we win the election, we can sit down and sort out the details.”

