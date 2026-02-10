Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 10: Ambassador of Pakistan Abrar H. Hashmi inaugurated the “11th Edition of Pakistan-Nepal Friendship T20 Cricket Tournament-2026” on February 7. Besides friends of Pakistan, sports enthusiasts, media and representatives of PNAN, Global IME Bank, CAN and Youth Council also attended the opening session.

The distinguished guests appreciated the Embassy’s initiative for successfully organizing the event every year and highlighted the passion for cricket in bringing the youth together. This year, the event brings together 12 teams; 10 clubs and two from Embassy and Global IME Bank.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi said that the cricket is not just a sport, it also serves as a platform to bring people together and fosters spirit of camaraderie and teamwork. The Ambassador wished the participating teams an exciting week of games and thanked the organizers, partners and the guests for their support in holding the event in a befitting manner.

The tournament will culminate on February 15 with the final and closing event of trophy and cash awards distribution. All matches of T20 tournament are being streamed live on sports channel “Action Sports HDI” and the social media platforms.

People’s News Monitoring Service.