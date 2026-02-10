Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 10: The Election Commission has rolled out strict caps on campaign spending, aiming to keep the March 5 election race from turning into a money show.

The commission has grouped all 165 directly elected constituencies into five categories, using factors such as geography, road access, public services, and available facilities. Candidates must keep their expenses within the ceiling fixed for their respective areas.

Assistant spokesperson Kul Bahadur GC said candidates can spend between Rs 2.5 million and Rs 3.3 million, depending on where they are contesting. Urban seats in Kathmandu, including constituencies 1, 3, 6, 7, and 8, fall under the lowest spending bracket, with a limit of Rs 2.5 million.

At the other end are 26 constituencies stretching from Taplejung in the east to Baitadi in the far west. Candidates in these areas are allowed to spend up to Rs 3.3 million, reflecting difficult terrain, weak connectivity, and limited infrastructure. These seats include Taplejung 1, Panchthar 1, Sankhuwasabha 1, Solukhumbu 1, Khotang 1, Dolakha 1, Ramechhap 1, Kavrepalanchok 1 and 2, Makwanpur 1 and 2, Gorkha 1, Arghakhanchi 1, Rolpa 1, Pyuthan 1, Dang 1, Bardiya 1 and 2, Salyan 1, Dolpa 1, Humla 1, Jajarkot 1, Bajhang 1, and Baitadi 1.

Seventeen constituencies fall into the Rs 2.7 million category. These include Tehrathum 1, Parsa 1, 2, and 3, Rasuwa 1, Kathmandu 2, 4, 5, 9, and 10, Bhaktapur 2, Lalitpur 1, 2, and 3, Manang 1, Kaski 2, and Rukum East 1.

GC explained that accessible and urban constituencies have the lowest ceiling of Rs 2.5 million. Medium access areas can spend Rs 2.7 million. Intermediate constituencies are capped at Rs 2.9 million. Remote areas get Rs 3.1 million, while the most isolated and underdeveloped seats are allowed up to Rs 3.3 million.

He said most constituencies fall in the Rs 2.9 million bracket. There are 65 medium access constituencies, while 52 remote constituencies qualify for the Rs 3.1 million limit.

For proportional representation elections, political parties can spend up to Rs 200,000 per candidate.

The commission says these caps are meant to restrain excess spending and discourage flashy campaigns as the country heads into a closely watched election.

