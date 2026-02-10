Spread the love

Nawalparasi, Feb 10: The District Administration Office (DAO), Nawalparasi West (Bardaghat Susta West), has instructed that activities violating the election code of conduct must not take place at a program to be attended by Rabi Lamichhane, chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Issuing a notice on Monday, the administration said it had received information that the RSP is organizing a “public outreach and bell greeting program” in the district on February 10, 2026, and reminded all concerned to strictly follow the Election Code of Conduct.

The notice, signed by Assistant Chief District Officer and Election Code Monitoring Officer Poshon Raj Bhandari, recalls that the Election Commission has enforced the Election Code of Conduct since January 28, 2026, in view of the upcoming House of Representatives election, intending to ensure a free, fair, and fear-free poll.

The statement says that as the program involving RSP chair Lamichhane is scheduled in the district on February 10, all concerned are informed not to engage in or allow any activities that would fall foul of the Election Code of Conduct, 2026.

With the election drawing closer, the administration has stepped up monitoring, warning that political programs could potentially violate the code and saying it remains alert to prevent such breaches.

People’s News Monitoring Service