Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 9. The Nepal Red Cross Society has said it will field over 1,000 trained first aid volunteers across 41 districts during the House of Representatives election set for March 5, 2026.

Lila Khanal, Deputy Director at the Society’s Health Department, shared the plan while addressing an orientation session for volunteers chosen for election duty in Kathmandu. She said similar sessions will take place in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur. According to her, volunteers from local and provincial levels will be on the ground throughout the voting period.

Khanal also admitted that funding remains a concern, especially for supplying volunteers with basic materials. She said the Society often receives support from Red Cross partners abroad when humanitarian needs arise.

Speaking at the same event, Shyamkaji Dotel, Chairperson of the Kathmandu District Chapter, said 75 trained volunteers have already been selected in the first phase to cover polling centers across the capital. These teams will stay close to voting sites to respond to medical needs.

Organizers urged volunteers to stick to Red Cross values while serving voters and security personnel on election day.

Dotel recalled that the Nepal Red Cross has stayed active during past emergencies, from major earthquakes to other disasters. He added that during the September 8 and 9 Gen Z protests, Red Cross volunteers and ambulances were among the first to reach protest areas to assist the injured.

People’s News Monitoring Service