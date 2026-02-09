Spread the love

Damak, Feb 9: CPN UML chair KP Sharma Oli has intensified voter outreach in Jhapa 5. On Sunday, Feb 7, 2026, Oli met locals in Kamal Rural Municipality and Gauradaha Municipality, holding discussions with elected representatives and the public.

During the interactions, locals asked Oli if the Nepal-China Friendship Industrial Park would be built. Responding, Oli said, “We are moving ahead with it, though many are trying to block it. The work on the industrial park, launched to provide jobs to one hundred thousand people, will move forward and will be expanded.”

The foundation stone of the industrial park was laid in March 2021 when Oli was the prime minister. The project was planned across 2,200 bighas of land around the Ratuwa River at the junction of Damak Municipality 10, Gauradaha Municipality 5, and Kamal Rural Municipality 7.

In the first phase, the Investment Board had approved investments worth Rs 64 billion to set up various industries. Although China’s Lhasa Economic and Technology Development Zone Jingping Joint Construction was planned as the builder, work has yet to begin since the foundation laying.

Oli said, “Once a UML-led majority government is formed, work on the industrial park will begin immediately after the election.”

People’s News Monitoring Service