Kathmandu, Feb 9: Coordinator of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said that global reactionary forces are engaged in geopolitical manoeuvring in Nepal, targeting democracy.

Speaking on Monday at a party entry programme in Kathmandu Constituency No. 5, Prachanda said global imperialism has been using social media-driven stunts to influence geopolitics in various countries, and Nepal is also feeling its impact.

He said individuals with no ideology, politics, principles, history, or legacy are trying to gain popularity through social media alone. To counter such trends, he stressed the need for a fresh resolve and a new review, along with the strength to once again work in a committed way for the nation and the people.

Prachanda said this was the very purpose behind moving forward with the formation of the Nepali Communist Party: to create that strength.

He claimed that the party’s policies, plans, and programmes focused on development, good governance, action against corruption, ending social discrimination, ensuring social justice, and creating jobs through economic growth have begun to restore hope and trust among the people.

While acknowledging that the present era is shaped by social media and information technology, Prachanda said nothing is as effective as reaching out to people directly, door to door, to explain issues face to face. He added that the NCP is the only party at present with new ideas and the most updated political agenda.

According to his secretariat, those who joined the Nepal Communist Party at the programme included UML Sports Department member Renuka Shrestha, banker Bimala Gyawali, advocate Sabina Wagle, and central coordinator of the Revolutionary Journalists’ Association close to NCP (Majority) Jeevan Hamal, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service