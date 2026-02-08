Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 8: Chair of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, has said his party was not formed through foreign backing or by surviving on anyone else’s favors. He warned against attempts to weaken or sideline the RPP.

Speaking at a door-to-door campaign for House of Representatives candidate Kunti Pokharel in Kathmandu constituency 2, Lingden said the party was born from a struggle on Nepali soil. He cautioned that no one should assume the RPP can be ignored or pushed aside.

Lingden strongly criticised the government for repeatedly obstructing and arresting businessman and activist Durga Prasai. He accused the state of acting with intent to harass and discourage dissenting voices. Calling the actions unjust, he said the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, movement, expression, publication, and peaceful protest.

He said citizens have the right to say they oppose an election or plan to boycott it, as long as protests remain peaceful. Blocking such rights, he added, has no constitutional basis. Lingden also expressed concern over rising extremism and growing foreign influence, saying decisions about Nepal, including who becomes prime minister, should remain in Nepali hands.

He urged voters not to shape opinions based on Facebook posts, reels, or TikTok clips, and instead think about the country’s long-term future.

Lingden said he was aware of recent attempts to obstruct party activities and warned against underestimating the RPP. He said the party has the strength to face challenges and will not be intimidated.

Campaigning for Pokharel, Lingden described her as a committed and service-oriented candidate. He argued that voting for her was not just about electing one individual, but about supporting a broader cause to protect the country and its values. Respecting the Election Commission’s code of conduct, he made a symbolic appeal to voters to cast their ballots for the RPP election symbol.

People’s News Monitoring Service