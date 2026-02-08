Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 8: Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, has demanded the unconditional release of pro-monarchy campaigner Durga Prasai.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Lingden accused the authorities of repeatedly arresting Prasai with the intent to harass him, discourage dissenting views, and suppress alternative opinions.

“State retaliation against an individual is not only inappropriate, it also curtails the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens to move freely, speak, write, and even protest peacefully,” Lingden said. “Rastriya Prajatantra Party demands that the government immediately release Durga Prasai without any conditions.”

People’s News Monitoring Service