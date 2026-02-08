Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 8: The District Election Office in Kathmandu has raised concern over questions directed at voters about their voting preference, especially through social media platforms and some online news outlets. The office said such practices interfere with a voter’s right to secrecy.

Code of conduct monitoring officers Muktiram Rijal, Shivaram Bhattarai, Romakant Kafle, Munakumar KC, Sunita Subedi, and Rukmagat Aryal jointly called on all stakeholders to fully respect every provision of the election code of conduct.

Reminding all sides to stick to the election code of conduct, the office asked individuals and organizations not to ask or promote questions that reveal voting intent.

Referring to Clause 4 of the Election Code of Conduct, 2082, the office said these actions fall under code violations. It added that continued disregard of the rules will invite action under existing laws.

Election rules allow campaigning only from 17 days before polling day, once the final list of candidates is published. During that period, rallies, mass or corner meetings, media publication or broadcast of campaign content, and door-to-door outreach are permitted.

The election office said it has already shared these rules several times with political parties, their representatives, and candidates through meetings, discussions, and public notices. Even so, it noted that some parties and candidates have ignored the restrictions.

The office said it has received reports of early corner meetings, publicity drives, publication and broadcast of campaign materials, and door-to-door efforts aimed at influencing voters before the allowed period. It urged all involved to stop such activities at once.

It also warned that if proof emerges of campaigning that breaks the code in any form, authorities will move ahead with immediate legal steps under the law.

People’s News Monitoring Service