Kathmandu, Feb 8: Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki has said that, along with traditional crimes, the rise of organised crime, cybercrime, and cross-border offences has made society increasingly complex.

Speaking at the opening of the Nepal Police Strategic Conference 2082, IGP Karki said the conference would help address the growing range of crimes that have expanded with wider use of technology.

“Alongside traditional crimes, organised crime, cybercrime, and crimes with international links are making society more complex. There will be in-depth discussions at this conference on how to prevent them,” he said.

He said the conference was organised to gather opinions and suggestions from subject experts to strengthen crime control efforts.

According to the Police Headquarters, the two-day conference will focus on different forms of crime affecting society and the steps needed to control them.

