Kathmandu, February 7: Mai Mart has expanded its services and has now launched a direct-to-consumer online shopping service. Through its new mobile app, “Mai Mart – Delivered in Minutes,” consumers can receive daily household essentials ordered today on the same day.Taking into account digital technology and changing consumer shopping behavior, Mai Mart has introduced a fast-delivery direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Previously operating under a business-to-business (B2B) model, Mai Mart has now added consumer-friendly services as well.

According to the company, the service was launched only after assessing market demand and successfully testing internal preparedness and the supply system. The mobile app, order management, stock control, and delivery systems are now fully ready.

The service is currently available in various areas of the Kathmandu Valley, and Mai Mart has stated that it plans to expand to other cities in the coming days.

With the objective of promoting Nepali entrepreneurship and self-employment, Mai Mart aims to prioritize local products and connect domestic producers to the digital marketplace. The company is expanding collaboration with producers to ensure fair pricing and a reliable market for local products.

Through this new model, Mai Mart is moving forward with the goals of promoting self-employment, creating jobs, digitalizing local businesses, and providing consumers with fast, convenient, and reliable services. The Mai Mart mobile app is currently available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

About Mai Mart:

Mai Mart Industries Pvt. Ltd. is an organization under the IME Group. Mai Mart has been engaged in wholesale trading of daily consumer goods in the Kathmandu Valley since 2016 (2073 BS) and has directly collaborated with more than 3,000 grocery and retail shops to date.