KATHMANDU, Feb 7: A meeting of the Central Security Committee has decided to make monitoring of the election code of conduct more effective at the district level.

The meeting, chaired by Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, decided to identify polling stations without communication access and arrange alternative means of contact. It also decided to monitor individuals who spread false and misleading information or make hate speech in violation of the election code of conduct.

Home Ministry spokesperson Anand Kafle said the meeting focused on ensuring that the House of Representatives election, scheduled for March 5, 2026, is conducted in a clean, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

The committee decided to monitor those spreading false and misleading information and hate speech that violate the election code of conduct, ensure public access to accurate and reliable election related information, and strengthen and hold accountable Nepal Police’s special mechanism to prevent misuse of social media.

According to the Home Ministry, decisions were also made to control anti election activities and bring them within the legal framework, as well as to regulate the open buying, selling, and misuse of petroleum products.

Spokesperson Kafle said the meeting also discussed the deployment of security personnel for the election and arrangements for the security of candidates.

People’s News Monitoring Service