KATHMANDU, Feb 7: A direct bus service has been launched from Beni in Myagdi to New Delhi, India. The service will operate daily from Kalipul Bus Park in Beni Municipality, Ward 8.

Modern Era Tours and Travels and Srishti Yatayat Pvt Ltd will operate the bus, which will depart from Beni Kalipul every morning at 6:45 am. The route passes through Pokhara, Syangja, Waling, Bhairahawa, Ayodhya, and Agra before reaching New Delhi.

Business operators believe the direct service will support religious travel and tourism in the district. They say it will make travel easier for Indian religious tourists visiting Muktinath.

According to Beni Municipality Mayor Surat KC, the service will benefit Indian pilgrims visiting Galeshwordham in Myagdi and the Muktinath temple in Mustang. Bus operators also say the service will help local residents who frequently travel to different Indian cities for work.

The fare from Beni to New Delhi has been fixed at Rs 5,400 per passenger. Srishti Yatayat Pvt Ltd Chairperson Krishna Prasad Poudel said the return fare from Delhi to Beni has been set slightly lower.

Business operators say the service will help link religious sites in Myagdi and Mustang with India and attract more Indian tourists to Nepal. From New Delhi, the bus will depart daily at 4 pm from Sarojini Nagar for Beni. They also said passengers will be able to observe several religious cities in India during the journey.

Every year, thousands of Indian tourists visit the Muktinath temple in neighboring Mustang. Earlier, travelers from Myagdi had to go to Pokhara to access bus services to India.

According to operators, the journey from Myagdi to New Delhi takes about 27 hours. The total distance between Beni and Delhi is around 1,400 kilometers.

They also said that for travelers going to India for employment, education, medical treatment, or other purposes, the bus fare is much lower than rail travel in India, and the risk of theft and robbery is also reduced.

