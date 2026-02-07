Spread the love



By Shambhu Prasad Deo

A new proposal from Nepali Congress and some other leaders to cap Members of Parliament (MPs) at 20 years of service and confine the President to a single term is gaining attention in Nepal. Framed as a push for generational renewal, it may sound attractive in a climate of public frustration with political elites. Yet such arbitrary limits risk weakening democratic consolidation, eroding institutional memory, and undermining the long-term economic transformation that Nepal urgently needs.

Nepal’s democracy, reinstated in 1990 and reshaped into a federal democratic republic in 2008, is still in a formative stage. Institutions are evolving, parties are adapting to federalism, and state capacity is uneven. In this context, blunt tenure caps look less like reform and more like a potentially destabilizing shortcut. Instead of strengthening accountability, they may disrupt legislative expertise, break policy continuity and, paradoxically, make politics more short-term and populist.

Democratic systems typically require at least three decades to institutionalize basic norms and practices. Over that period, elections, legislative behavior, party systems, civil service routines and civil society engagement gradually become more predictable and rule-bound. Countries that have successfully consolidated democracy have done so not by forcefully retiring experienced leaders, but by combining continuity with gradual renewal.

Japan’s post-war experience is instructive. Its democracy began to stabilize roughly 20–30 years after the Second World War, during which long-serving legislators helped oversee reconstruction, industrial policy and institution-building. Senior politicians in the Liberal Democratic Party and in opposition brought experience that allowed policy to evolve across governments without constant reinvention. India’s first three decades after independence show something similar: from 1947 to the late 1970s, a core group of MPs helped entrench parliamentary norms, federal relations and legislative procedure even amid crises and political shocks. In the United States and the United Kingdom, senior legislators have long provided institutional memory, policy expertise and committee leadership that underpin continuity, despite intense partisan competition. Scandinavian democracies show how experienced politicians, embedded in stable coalition and committee systems, help maintain trust and predictable governance.

Nepal is far from this level of consolidation. Parliament still struggles with basic functions such as timely law-making, rigorous committee scrutiny and consistent budget oversight. Sweeping away experienced MPs after an arbitrary 20-year threshold would remove precisely the people most familiar with constitutional ambiguities, federal tensions and past policy failures. In a young democracy, institutional memory is a scarce public good, not a luxury.

The economic case against arbitrary term limits is equally important. Economic transformation—from an agrarian base toward diversified, industrial, service and knowledge sectors—takes decades. It requires long-horizon planning, stable rules for investors, and leaders who can carry reforms across multiple electoral cycles. Japan’s transformation from the Meiji Restoration through the post-war economic “miracle” unfolded over nearly a century. South Korea’s rise from poverty to an advanced industrial economy took roughly 30–40 years, supported by evolving but continuous strategic priorities. India’s liberalization since 1991 has accelerated growth, but structural modernization in manufacturing, infrastructure and human capital remains a multi-decade project.

Nepal is at a much earlier stage. It is still trying to build credible tax systems, manage fiscal federalism, strengthen regulators, and design consistent policies for energy, tourism, agriculture and industry. In this setting, term caps that forcibly cycle out experienced MPs and impose a single-term presidency could:

Encourage short time horizons and populist, headline-driven law-making.

Disrupt continuity for large infrastructure, connectivity and energy projects.

Undermine investor confidence in the predictability of the policy environment.

Economic modernization depends on leaders and institutions that remember why certain reforms were attempted, how they were implemented and what went wrong. Experience is not a guarantee of wisdom, but the absence of experience almost guarantees repeated mistakes.

The proposed 20-year limit on MPs illustrates these risks. Such a rule would expel long-serving members regardless of competence, integrity, or continued public support. It would cut short the careers of legislators who have developed specialized expertise in finance, foreign affairs, constitutional law or oversight of public enterprises. Parliamentary committees would lose senior anchors, making them more vulnerable to executive dominance, lobby capture or simple inexperience. If legislators know they will be forced out after a fixed horizon anyway, they may focus less on building serious legislative records and more on short-term visibility.

A more sensible approach is to let voters decide when an MP’s tenure should end, while improving competition and internal party democracy. Leadership rotation, competitive candidate selection, and performance-based allocation of committee roles can open space for younger leaders without mechanically discarding capable seniors.

The proposed single-term limit for the presidency raises similar concerns. In Nepal’s republican system, the President is not merely ceremonial; the office has crucial constitutional, symbolic and crisis-management roles. A one-term limit would curtail the institutional memory and stabilizing influence the head of state can offer during government changes, coalition realignments and constitutional disputes. The current President’s role in past democratic movements underlines how deeply historical experience and moral authority can matter in times of stress.

A two-term limit for the presidency, including the option of non-consecutive terms, would better balance continuity and renewal. Strong constitutional checks and balances, clear delineation of powers and effective parliamentary oversight can prevent overreach without discarding useful experience. Similarly, a two-term limit for the Prime Minister remains reasonable, discouraging excessive concentration of executive power while allowing enough time for a coherent policy agenda.

Generational renewal is essential, but it should come through cooperation, not purges. Nepal can create space for younger leaders by encouraging voluntary succession plans within parties, establishing mentorship schemes that pair senior politicians with emerging leaders, and introducing youth quotas or reserved roles in party committees and parliamentary bodies. Advancement for both seniors and juniors should be tied to performance, integrity and public service, not just age or longevity.

For Nepal’s long-term democratic and economic development, the priority should be institutional stability, accountable leadership and serious policy-making. Arbitrary term caps on MPs and a single-term presidency may offer quick symbolic satisfaction, but they risk weakening parliament, fragmenting policy and slowing down the very reforms that citizens demand. Strengthening internal party democracy, tightening anti-corruption enforcement, improving transparency in campaign finance and building robust parliamentary committees would do far more to renew Nepal’s political class than mechanically cutting off years of service.

Experience matters. Generational change matters. But Nepal’s future comes first. A mature democracy does not erase its memory in the name of renewal; it uses that memory to guide a more inclusive and accountable future.