KATHMANDU, Feb 7: Superintendent of Police Rajesh Ghimire of the Armed Police Force Nepal, who collapsed after losing consciousness this afternoon during a Nepal–India border security meeting, has passed away. He died at 9 pm while undergoing treatment at Birat Medical College, according to hospital sources.

Doctors said he collapsed during the meeting due to high blood pressure and chest pain, during which he bit his tongue. As his condition worsened, he was placed on a ventilator. Ghimire lost consciousness during a DIG level coordination meeting between officials of the Armed Police Force Nepal and India’s Sashastra Seema Bal at Biratchok in Morang.

It is reported that he had felt chest discomfort once in the morning and later went to the hospital with his wife after returning home. A resident of Biratnagar, Ghimire was scheduled to receive his transfer letter today.

People’s News Monitoring Service