Kathmandu, Feb 7: Senior actor Sunil Thapa has passed away.

According to Mohan Niraula, president of the Actors’ Association, Thapa died of a heart attack this morning at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali.

Thapa, who had been living in an apartment in Shankhamul, remained active in both the Nepali and Indian film industries for a long time. In Nepali cinema, he earned wide recognition for elevating villain roles to the same level of respect and popularity as lead characters. He was widely known by the screen name “Rate Kaila.”

Other members of his family currently live in Mumbai, India.

