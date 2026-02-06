Spread the love

Khotang, Feb 6: Two brothers from the same family were killed in a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya, India, while working there for employment.

The blast took place on Thursday at a mine in Umsaanghat, Meghalaya. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Purna Bahadur Khapangi Magar and his younger brother, 24-year-old Surendra Khapangi Magar, from Salghari Bhanjyang, Barahapokhari Rural Municipality 1 in Khotang.

Local resident Shiv Kumar Shrestha said the two were sons of Khadga Bahadur Khapangi Magar and Tank Kumari Khapangi Magar. Purna Bahadur was married, while Surendra was unmarried.

Four others from the same village were injured in the explosion. They are Bomb Bahadur Khapangi Magar, Karna Bahadur Khapangi Magar, Nara Bahadur Khapangi Magar of Barahapokhari, and Lalit Bahadur Magar of Udayapur. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Seven youths from Barahapokhari had gone to Meghalaya together for work on December 18. Only one of them, Tarabal Magar of Walampa, escaped without injury. He informed family members about the incident by phone after the blast.

Tarabal said he is waiting in Meghalaya with the bodies of the two brothers and is facing difficulties due to the lack of local support. He added that the injured have been rescued and taken to hospital, but their condition remains worrying. He has urged the concerned authorities to take immediate notice of the situation.

Family members in Khotang are in deep shock, as the deaths occurred less than two months after the youths left home for work. Locals say many young people from the district regularly travel to Meghalaya in search of jobs.

Indian media have reported that at least 18 people were killed in the explosion. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief and announced Rs 200,000 in compensation for each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the treatment of the injured.

People’s News Monitoring Service