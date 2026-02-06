Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 6: Political parties and candidates will have to make their election manifestos public before heading into campaign activities for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

The provision has been included in the Election Code of Conduct, 2025. Clause 37 of the code requires political parties and candidates to publish their election manifestos and conduct campaign activities based on those documents.

According to the election timetable, campaigning is set to begin from February 16, 2026. However, as of now, no political party has submitted its manifesto to the Election Commission, said assistant spokesperson Kul Bahadur GC.

The code of conduct requires political parties to submit their election manifestos to the Election Commission, while individual candidates must submit theirs to the respective election offices.

The code also states that political parties or elected candidates must make public, every year, a progress report on the commitments mentioned in their election manifestos, GC added.

People’s News Monitoring Service