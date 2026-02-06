Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 6: The Pakistan Food Festival 2026 is underway in Kathmandu, bringing the rich and diverse flavors of Pakistani cuisine to Nepali food lovers. The three-day culinary festival began on February 5 and will conclude on February 7 at Aloft Kathmandu Thamel. Ambassador of Pakistan Abrar H Hashmi, inaugurated the event amidst a function organized on Thursday evening, February 5.

The festival offers an authentic Pakistani buffet for both lunch and dinner, priced at NRs. 3,500 per person. Guests can savor a wide range of traditional delicacies, including popular dishes such as Biryani and the signature Dum Pukht, prepared using time-honored cooking techniques.

Adding to the authenticity of the event, three renowned chefs from Pearl Continental (PC) Hotels & Resorts, Pakistan, arrived here specially for the festival to present classic Pakistani flavors.

The event is being organized with the support of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu as the diplomatic partner, while Eleven Eleven is serving as the event choreographer.

Tickets for the festival are available through the KGarira platform and eTicket Nepal.

The schedule includes festival dinners on February 5 and 6, while February 7 features both lunch and dinner services. The festival management has especially recommended the February 7 menu for guests wishing to experience the celebrated Dum Pukht specialty.

The Pakistan Food Festival aims to promote culinary exchange and strengthen cultural ties between Nepal and Pakistan through gastronomy.

People’s News Monitoring Service.