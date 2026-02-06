Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 6: Pakistan Embassy organized a talk program to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday, February 5. The focus of the talk program was “Regional Peace and Stability in South Asia: Resolving the Kashmir Issue as a Prerequisite”.

The event was attended by journalists, writers, friends of Kashmir as well as human rights activists. Messages from Pakistan’s President, Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister were read out.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. President stressed that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without a just resolution of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute and urged the international community to ensure the Kashmiri people’s right to a free and impartial plebiscite.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, resolved on this Solidarity Day Pakistan’s principled and unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle to realize their inalienable rights. He added that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 further aggravated the political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the plight of people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir under subjugation with widespread human rights violations, arbitrary detentions, and suppression of political and media freedom. He urged the international community to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions and the Kashmiri people’s right to a free and impartial plebiscite.

Pakistani Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi emphasized that peace and stability in South Asia cannot be realized without addressing the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that international law, UNSC resolutions, and the moral responsibility of the global community provide an unambiguous framework for ensuring the right to self-determination of the people of IIOJK. He categorically rejected the validity of any legislation enacted under Indian tutelage, reaffirming that such actions do not change the disputed status of the territory.

The ensuing discussion called for meaningful dialogue and intensified efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international organizations under international legal and humanitarian norms. Speakers stressed the urgent need for the global community to act in solidarity with the subjugated people of IIOJK, as resolution of the dispute remains a prerequisite for regional peace.

People’s News Monitoring Service.