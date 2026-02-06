Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 6: Durga Prasai, coordinator of the “National Campaign to Protect the Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture, and Citizens Nepal,” has been arrested again.

A police team took him into custody on Friday from Chalnakhel, located in Dakshinkali Municipality in southern Kathmandu.

According to police, the arrest was made after the Election Commission sent a letter to the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police, accusing Prasai of violating the election code of conduct. Cyber Bureau spokesperson Superintendent of Police Deepak Raj Awasthi confirmed that Prasai was arrested on the charge of cybercrime.

Police stated that a complaint has already been registered against Prasai at the Cyber Bureau. He had been released on bail just two weeks ago.

Earlier, on Magh 5, Prasai was also arrested from Pokhara following a controversial statement.

Prasai had alleged that supporters of a special general convention faction of the Nepali Congress had given Rs 520 million to the Election Commission to get recognition to the new team of the NC.

The Election Commission had written to the Cyber Bureau seeking action against him for allegedly spreading misinformation by accusing Gagan Thapa of financial dealings in relation to the Commission’s decision on the Nepali Congress’s party legitimacy.

Police said that further investigation into the case is ongoing.

People’s News Monitoring Service.