Baitadi, Feb 6: The number of people killed in a bus crash in Baitadi has risen to 13, police said. Eight passengers died on the spot, while five others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital.

The bus was carrying wedding guests and was heading to Bajhang from Bhavane in Purchaudi Municipality 7 of Baitadi. It met with an accident at the Badgaon bend in the same ward on Thursday. The vehicle involved bears the registration number Sup Pra 02 001 Kha 1119.

Baitadi police chief Deepak Kumar Rai said the victims who died at the scene include Keshav Raj Joshi, 40, Ashok Raj Joshi, 13, Basanta Joshi, 35, and Bishan Datt Joshi, 41, all residents of Bitthadchir Rural Municipality 7 in Bajhang. Others who lost their lives at the crash site were Mohan Dev Bhatt, 60, from Kedarsyu Rural Municipality of Bajhang, Basanta Raj Ratala, 40, of Jayaprithvi Municipality in Bajhang, and Pushpa Awasthi, 40, from Purchaudi Municipality 7 in Baitadi. One deceased person has not yet been identified.

Five more passengers died during treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital. They are Bishan Datt Joshi, 17, Deepak Raj Joshi, 28, and Kisan Datt Joshi, 46, all from Bitthadchir Rural Municipality 7 of Bajhang. The other victims are Keshav Raj Bhatt, 27, from Bassi in Kedarsyu Rural Municipality 7, and Sushil Joshi, 15, from Purchaudi Municipality 7 of Baitadi.

At least 34 people were injured in the crash and are receiving care at health facilities in Dadeldhura, Dhangadhi, and Bajhang. Police confirmed that neither the bride nor the groom was traveling on the bus.