With just a few weeks left until the March 5 elections, the political atmosphere in Nepal has become increasingly intense. This election is perceived by many as being engineered by the United States with the objective of cementing federalism, secularism, and republicanism—ideologies viewed as contradictory to the Nepali Sanatan civilization.

So far, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has emerged as the only political force openly advocating the consolidation of the Nepali Sanatan civilization. However, supporters of this civilization remain fragmented and divided into multiple groups. Nepal is a country with more than 90 percent Sanatan Hindu population, yet the Christian community has attempted to undermine Nepali civilization through coordinated efforts involving individuals influenced by Western deep-state interests.

Baburam Bhattarai, who commanded the decade-long “people’s war” that claimed the lives of around 17,000 innocent people, has now been identified as the patron of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which is reportedly backed by the Barbara Adams Foundation. He is now being proposed as the next president. Meanwhile, “Lucifer” Balen is being projected as the next prime minister. Similarly, Swarnim Wagle—an advocate of the MCC and a vocal opponent of a Hindu kingdom—is being proposed for the post of finance minister.

The RSP has also paved the way for Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to enter Parliament by deliberately not fielding a candidate in the Rukum East constituency.

The voting strategy appears quite clear. The Christian community, the Tibetan community, and youths living abroad are emerging as key influencers in this election. Young people residing overseas are reportedly pressuring their parents back home to vote for RSP candidates. Ultimately, this reflects a coordinated effort involving representatives of the American deep state.

Nepal has increasingly become a geopolitically strategic center for the United States—not because of Nepal itself, but due to its location between two giant neighbors, India and China. Therefore, the current election is a matter of serious concern for both neighboring countries. The emergence of the RSP in Nepal, so far, resembles the rise of a new Zelenskyy-like phenomenon.