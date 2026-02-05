Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 5: Police shot and arrested a man along with 65 tolas of gold from Mahakal, Nagarjun Municipality–6, in Kathmandu. The suspect has been identified as Prem Chaudhary of Banke.

Police said a team tracking a series of theft cases across Kathmandu followed Chaudhary and reached the Nagarjun area late Monday night based on a tip-off.

According to SSP Ramesh Thapa of the Kathmandu District Police Range, police fired at Chaudhary while trying to take him into custody at around 11:30 pm after he attacked officers. One police constable sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police spokesperson Pawan Bhattarai said Chaudhary was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Center.

Police recovered 65 tolas of gold, some silver, cash, and homemade weapons from his possession. Bhattarai said Chaudhary is a suspect in multiple theft cases reported across the Kathmandu Valley.

Earlier this week, around 25 tolas of gold were stolen from Bhote Bahal. On Tuesday, jewelry worth over Rs 10 million was stolen from a house in Boudha Tusal. Similar incidents involving cash and jewelry were also reported in Kalimati and parts of Lalitpur.

Another night, another chase, another reminder that crime rarely ends quietly.

People’s News Monitoring Service