Spread the love

Myagdi, Feb 5: Finance Minister Rameshwar Khanal has said the upcoming election will not face any disruption due to a shortage of funds. He said the government has already arranged the required financial resources for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, and directed concerned agencies to continue preparations without hesitation.

Speaking in Beni on Wednesday, Khanal held discussions with security agencies, the chief election officer, and officials from the district election office on election preparations and the overall situation in the district.

“The government’s main responsibility at this point is to ensure that both old and new political parties can take part in the election in a peaceful and cordial manner,” Khanal said. “I assure you that a lack of resources will not create any obstacle in the election.”

He urged officials to remain alert against the spread of false and misleading information. Khanal said the government has taken misinformation campaigns and the weapons looted on September 10 as election related challenges and has prepared strategies to address them.

Referring to possible weather-related difficulties, the finance minister said that if voting faces problems in any area on March 5 due to weather, the Election Commission will take immediate decisions. He made it clear that the government will not compromise on the election date.

Chief Election Officer Surya Bahadur Thapa, Chief District Officer Rabindra Acharya, and security officials briefed Khanal on the state of preparations, saying the process has moved ahead peacefully so far.

District Election Officer Bimal Prasad Gautam said the list of temporary voters and election staff has already been prepared. Myagdi has six local units and 45 wards, with one parliamentary constituency.

The district has 11 party candidates and one independent candidate. There are 86,397 voters, 82 polling locations, and 120 polling centres.

People’s News Monitoring Service