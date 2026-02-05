Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 5: The Nepal Police has launched a focused training programme for officers assigned to election security for the House of Representatives polls scheduled for March 5.

The sessions began on Wednesday at Police Headquarters and follow the Integrated Security Plan prepared for the election. In the first phase, 4,148 police personnel are being trained in batches over ten days. The participants range from senior sub-inspectors to office assistants currently serving at Police Headquarters, various bureaus, and the Nepal Police Hospital in Maharajgunj, according to the Central Police News Room.

Similar training programmes will also be run at the district level. District police offices, through their election cells, will train officers deployed locally for election duties.

The training covers the overall concept of election security, the role of police during polls, and practical aspects of security management. Officers are being briefed on how to handle polling day responsibilities, identify sensitive areas, respond to possible disruptions, and meet public expectations while staying within their mandate.

Sessions also focus on conduct expected from security personnel under the Election Code of Conduct, rules linked to polling station setup, and coordination among security agencies. Legal provisions under the Police Act, Police Regulations, election-related laws on crimes and penalties, and guidelines on the use of social media during elections are also part of the course.

Police officials said the aim is to ensure disciplined, impartial, and effective security throughout the election period.

