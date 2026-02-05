Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 5: The Election Commission has started dispatching ballot boxes to polling centres from Wednesday as preparations for the upcoming election gather pace.

Assistant spokesperson Prakash Neupane said the process began formally on Wednesday, with all district election offices moving ahead with local arrangements. District teams are finalising transport plans, confirming the number of ballot boxes needed, and setting dispatch schedules.

Ballot boxes stored at the Election Commission office for Kathmandu and Lalitpur have now been handed over to the respective district election offices. In other districts, the required boxes had already been delivered earlier.

Each polling centre will receive two ballot boxes, one for the first past the post system and another for the proportional representation system. Two extra boxes will be kept in reserve at each centre. Districts with the highest number of polling centres include Kathmandu, Jhapa, and Rupandehi, each with between 817 and 833 centres. Manang has the lowest number, with just 34 polling centres.

The Commission plans to deploy polling officers to all centres starting from Magh 10. Before deployment, the officers will undergo mandatory training.

On ballot paper printing, the Commission said six million papers for the first past the post election have been printed so far. A total of 20.3 million ballot papers are needed for this category. Printing for the proportional representation system is already complete, with 20.8 million ballot papers prepared.

The final voter count for the election stands at 18,903,689. This marks a rise of 915,119 voters compared to the 2079 elections. The increase includes 522,552 men, 392,552 women, and 15 voters listed under the other category.

For the House of Representatives election in 2082, voting will take place at 23,112 polling centres across 10,967 polling stations nationwide. This is an increase of 75 polling stations from the 2079 polls.

