Kathmandu, Feb 5: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection has ordered producers, importers, and distributors to rein in what it called sudden and unjustified increases in the prices of daily consumer goods.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the department said it has instructed market players to halt unnecessary price rises and ensure fair competition. It warned major suppliers of food grains, cooking oil, and other essentials against charging excessive margins, urging them to supply goods responsibly and ease the burden on consumers.

The department said it acted after receiving a surge of consumer complaints and observing media reports pointing to abnormal price hikes and supply disruptions in key items such as edible oil, cooking gas, and staple rice.

To protect consumer rights guaranteed under the Consumer Protection Act, 2018, and related regulations, the department said it has stepped up joint market inspections. These monitoring teams are checking producers, sellers, importers, stockpilers, and service providers involved in essential and daily use goods to prevent hoarding, overpricing, and other unfair practices.

The department warned that it will take action as per existing laws against anyone found manipulating prices or creating artificial shortages, adding that market oversight will continue in the coming days to keep prices in check and ensure regular supply.

