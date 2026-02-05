Spread the love

By Babbler

It is not odd that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is widely perceived as an America-leaning political group linked with various American INGOs, including the Open Society. One of the stated or unstated missions of this group is believed to be the expansion of the Christian community in Nepal through the conversion of Hindu and Buddhist followers.

Meanwhile, several news portals have exposed K.P. Sharma Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal for receiving a large sum of money from the Unification Church, headquartered in South Korea. Reports indicate that various churches in the United States support the Unification Church. The exposure of Oli and Nepal by media outlets linked to the same Western church networks appears unusual at first glance.

However, Oli and Nepal are political figures—“old horses” in Nepali politics. To ensure the rise and electoral success of “new horses,” they appear to have been exposed by media outlets reportedly sponsored by the Open Society itself. This suggests a strategic political realignment rather than a genuine moral campaign.

Can Nepal Rise?

With political leaders openly or covertly supporting foreign agendas, and civil servants allegedly working in the interests of external powers, it is difficult to remain optimistic about Nepal’s future. Politicians and civil servants are widely regarded as among the most corrupt segments of society. They lack commitment to national service and social upliftment, often taking pride in delaying important files rather than facilitating development.

Nearly two decades ago, the Chinese government expressed its willingness to expand Kathmandu’s Ring Road as a grant. The Nepali government failed to respond seriously. Later, the project was approved to be implemented in phases, yet Nepal again delayed necessary approvals. The first phase of the Ring Road expansion was completed only recently.

China has now begun the second phase—from Kalanki to Basundhara—because the Nepali side failed to clear obstacles around Narayangopal Chowk. The project faced delays due to the government’s inability to clear the site. More recently, after the Nepali government decided not to impose taxes on the MCC project, China also demanded similar tax exemptions, further delaying the project’s implementation.

Such repeated delays in development projects inevitably slow the country’s overall development. The question remains: why do Nepali political leaders and bureaucrats consistently fail to work on time?

A Commission That Disappeared

The devaluation of justice through delayed investigation is best illustrated by the stalled report of the Probe Commission led by former Supreme Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki.

Innocent Gen-Z youths were killed during the two-day unrest on September 8 and 9. An interim government, formed in response to the Gen-Z uprising, established a probe commission to investigate the killings and the destruction of public property.

Now, as the country prepares for elections on March 5, many of the leaders allegedly responsible for the killings are contesting those very elections. Individuals accused of setting fire to Singha Durbar Secretariat, the Parliament building (Birendra International Convention Center), the Supreme Court building, and other public properties are also in the electoral race.

The Sushila Karki government has failed to fulfill the demands put forward by Gen-Z leaders. While the youths who launched the unrest remain on the streets, power brokers continue to enjoy authority. Many individuals responsible for the September 8 and 9 incidents are enjoying complete impunity.

The prolonged delay in releasing the commission’s report has effectively provided relief to those accused of serious crimes, undermining justice and further eroding public trust in the state.

EXCERPTS FROM SOCIAL NETWORKS

Elections should not be turned into a gambling arena. They have values and norms—and they must have them. All political parties should clearly explain their positions on the country’s current complex issues and how they intend to resolve them. Asking for votes without a manifesto, and casting votes without one, are both irresponsible practices. This will inevitably undermine both democracy and nationalism.

— Bipin Adhikari

It seems Balen entered the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) mainly to consolidate proportional votes. I don’t think he has the DNA to work in a team. He is not a team player. But then again, neither is Oliji a team player.

— Arun Dhoj Adhikary

Lucifer, Baburam, and cooperative fraudsters together killed 76 people, blamed K.P. Oli for it, and now some are becoming prime minister, some president, while others have escaped prison! To protect the country from such criminals, elections should not be held now. Elections should only be conducted after their true faces are fully exposed to the public!

— Bashu Dev Pantha

Monarchy is neither a post nor a party, and it cannot be divided. It is the security shield of the nation, and the king is the custodian of that shield. Hail the monarchy, hail the country, hail the king.

— Pooja Chhetri

They created such a gem out of sand—Dubai isn’t even an oil reservoir.

We have everything, yet we have nothing.

The problem lies in our mentality, our system, and our so-called leaders.

— Rajendra Bajgain (Raj)

There is a battle here between two RAWs—the BJP’s RAW and the Congress-I’s RAW. One RAW wants elections, while the other is trying to postpone them.

— Durga Prasai

Why did we have to chant the history of Marx and Lenin to build this country? Baburam doesn’t even look human—he looks like a shrew. A face like that reflects the intellect as well. A deceiver!

— Bhumi Raj

Holding elections without making public the report of the Gauri Bahadur Karki Commission will not resolve anything; the country will descend into confrontation. Since Oliji himself has already recorded his statement before the commission, questions regarding the commission’s neutrality are no longer relevant. Before the elections, it must be determined—based on the commission’s report—who was guilty in the incidents of September 8 and 9.

— Sharad Raj Pathak

There are 57 Muslim countries in the world,

10 Buddhist countries,

only one Shia Muslim country—Iran,

and only one Jewish country—Israel.

The rest are Christian countries.

Some call themselves secular but are religiously inclined Muslim states, like Turkey.

But there is not a single Hindu country in the world, despite there being 1.5 billion Hindus.

There was only one Hindu country—Nepal—and even that was destroyed by Holy-wine drinkers.

— Bhim Upadhyay

In many countries, economic reforms did not begin only after the end of the Cold War. Reforms started in Korea and Singapore in the 1960s, in China in the 1970s, and in Vietnam in the 1980s. The defining feature of successful economies is not reform at a single point in time, but continuity of reform—constant experimentation, learning, and institutional development.

— Bishal K. Chalise

The main fear of Nepali “intellectuals” is that if they speak the truth, they will be labeled revivalist, reactionary, regressive, undemocratic, feudal—this “ism” or that “ism”—and lose opportunities. As long as this fear persists, “intellectuals” will remain under the control of party loyalist editors and journalists.

— Trailokya Raj Aryal

Even a slight question over one’s loyalty to the nation and national dignity creates an extremely unfavorable situation for leaders aspiring to high office. Politics is not easy for those who hold vague or wavering views on this matter.

— Surya Raj Acharya

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.