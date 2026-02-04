Spread the love

By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

For ages, we were ruled by the autocratic and tyrannical Rana regime. The Nepalese martyrs fought against the 104-year-old autocratic Rana regime to establish democracy, civil liberties, and human rights. But anyone who dared to speak against the Rana regime was suppressed and executed. Lakhan Thapa Magar is regarded as the first martyr of Nepal. The term “martyr” has been used for people who died opposing the Rana regime, which was in place in Nepal from 1846 until 1951.

A few days ago, we observed Martyr’s Day, with people across the country paying heartfelt tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy. It is the most historic day, as we heralded a new chapter in Nepal by raising a collective voice to end the oppressive rule. On this day, we honor the memory of martyrs—individuals who sacrificed their lives for freedom and democracy. The country remembers martyrs like Sukra Raj Shastri, Dharmabhakta Mathema, Dashrath Chand, and Gangalal Shrestha, who were executed by the autocratic Rana regime for their efforts to bring democratic change 84 years ago. But sadly, we have not been able to turn their dreams into reality. Logically speaking, the country is still struggling to give birth to a new nation in which vested power lies with the people, laying the foundation for a just and democratic society.

When we look at the struggle for democracy, we will find that there were several struggles. To say that Nepal’s struggle for democracy is not a single event, nor is martyrdom confined to a few names engraved on stone. It is a historical gamut marked by untiring resistance against oppressive forces, systems, exclusion, and injustices.

More than eight decades have passed since our martyrs were executed for speaking against the tyrannical Rana regime. Within this period, many things have changed in terms of the socio-economic development of the nation. The people are politically sensitized, and they can interface with the government, demanding accountability and transparency on issues that matter to them. But what has not changed is the mentality of our politicians. They are still guided by an autocratic character in terms of governance. This is not the reason why our martyrs laid down their lives.

We all know that a prosperous, inclusive, and democratic Nepal was the core vision of our martyrs. We are also mindful of the fact that martyrs were fighting to ensure that vested power lies with the people, enabling them to script their own future. With their efforts, which laid the foundation of democratic struggle, the country ushered in a democratic republic. But the biggest irony is that the nation has failed to institutionalize the gains and achievements of past peaceful democratic struggles. To say, our political leaders, who are supposed to represent us, are more autocratic and tyrannical than all the previous regimes combined.

At present, the country is grappling with innumerable challenges. Rampant corruption, poverty, unemployment, and the exodus of competent and skilled youth in search of better opportunities in other countries are problems staring us in the face. Likewise, a culture of impunity, grave violations of human rights, injustices, and inequalities are other problems on display. Seeing this, one could say that the sacrifices of the martyrs are in vain.

With the degeneration and degradation of values-based politics, leaders have turned into shrewd power-monger politicians and manipulators. The routine task of these leaders has been to abuse their authority and centralize power. They are embroiled in pursuing petty party interests and waste their time in internal bickering.

A pertinent question is now being raised at every level. The harassed citizenry ask why the martyrs laid down their lives. Similarly, what is the outcome of their selfless contribution to the nation? We hope we will find a convincing explanation very soon.

What is very annoying is the fact that so-called leaders are unable to rise above their partisan interests. What is also very agonizing is that they think people are stupid and will not know about their unethical and immoral activities. The sooner they understand that if people can oust an autocratic and tyrannical regime, they can overthrow these incompetent, unaccountable, ruthless, and arrogant politicians as well. This is a simple truth that every politician needs to understand and adhere to.

We have been observing Martyrs’ Day to honor the sacrifice of our martyrs for the cause of democracy. On the occasion, our leaders deliver speeches at public gatherings, shedding crocodile tears. Martyrs’ statues are cleaned, and leaders garland them and deliver lofty and airy speeches. Furthermore, the names are recited to give us the impression that they are leaving no stone unturned to advance the vision of our martyrs. However, we know that this is the biggest lie they have been selling us for years.

Now, the celebration of Martyrs’ Day has just become an annual ritual without real essence. Likewise, Martyrs’ Day has been reduced to a ceremonial pause in the calendar. It is not merely a reminder to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the welfare of the country and its people. This is the day to celebrate our achievements, recognize the gaps, and work meticulously to narrow them. Most importantly, it is a moment to introspect and interrogate whether we have remained faithful to the ideals for which they gave their lives.