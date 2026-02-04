Spread the love

By Rabi Raj Thapa

I am engaged in research and study of Nepal’s national security affairs for almost five decades. This is the first time I have come across Dragon Media and a piece written by Pu Yu Hai titled “Activities Against China in Nepal – Diplomatic Warning or Strategic Pressure.” Considering the seriousness of the matter, it is my strong view that the Government of Nepal needs to respond to the opinions and ideas expressed in the article seriously and urgently.

There is no doubt that the Nepali people regard China and the Chinese people as friendly, trustworthy, and good neighbors. During my more than three decades as a security and law-enforcement officer, I have dealt with officials of the Chinese Embassy and Chinese citizens in Nepal and China on several occasions, and I have always found them friendly, well-mannered, and warm.

However, a series of events—including Gen-Z protests, the congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Sushila Karki, and the drama of the so-called Tibetan Original Blood (TOB)—appear to have crossed the tolerance level. These incidents may have prompted the author to adopt a harsh and non-diplomatic tone, crossing a red line that does not reflect a friendly gesture between good neighbors. The incident that took place at Tribhuvan International Airport on January 29 can be seen as a culmination point, for which the Government of Nepal owes timely and satisfactory clarification and explanation to its good neighbor.

The article written by Pu Yu Hai has some grounds to accuse Nepal of maintaining a duplicitous approach toward the “One China” policy. It is not only China; many people perceive the involvement of foreign hands and a so-called deep state actively subverting Nepal’s peace and harmony since the political changes of the 1990s—particularly after the country was forcibly and deceitfully pushed away from its age-old culture, religion, and the institution of monarchy that had existed for centuries.

As a responsible nation and a true friend of its neighbor China, there should be no iota of doubt regarding Nepal’s commitment to the “One China” policy. When doubts or suspicions arise, the Government of Nepal must convincingly assure the people and the Government of China that Nepal has consistently upheld the “One China” policy since the time of the monarchy and successive governments—both in words and deeds. Past actions, such as military operations like the “Khampa Operations” and firm responses to anti-China demonstrations, clearly demonstrate this commitment.

However, the notion conveyed through phrases such as “the fate of the nation” sounds intimidating, harsh, and unfriendly—something the Nepali people do not deserve. In reality, Nepali society itself is undergoing a grave and unpleasant crisis that appears to be beyond the control of the government. Repeated failures of successive governments have led to government-initiated and government-led suppression, including incidents such as those during the Oli-led government on March 28 and the Gen-Z protests of September 8, 2025.

Today, Nepal is facing superficial and artificially created political divisions—such as conflicts between old and modern generations—fuelled by money, external influence, and proselytizing elements. These forces are dividing Nepali society beyond recognition and repair. Their rejection of centuries-old Nepali history suggests that they care little about Nepal as a sovereign, neighbor-friendly country.

The positive aspect, however, is that Nepal is gradually reawakening to its historical and cultural values and is increasingly aware of the importance of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries.

Many Nepalis today perceive the strong words of Pu Yu Hai as a friendly caution—if not a warning or ultimatum. Nevertheless, it is ultimately the responsibility of the Government of Nepal to take this message seriously as a matter of national defense, diplomacy, and development.

As far as the Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police are concerned, they have been persistently and vehemently targeted by both old and new republican leaders, often influenced by INGOs. These actors appear intent on dismantling Nepal’s age-old beliefs, traditions, culture, religion, and its historically good relations with immediate neighbors. The so-called “new Nepalis” regard institutions such as the monarchy, culture, and civilization—which long fostered warm and cordial relations with neighbors—as alien.

Therefore, Nepali people are fully aware that Nepal stands at a dangerous crossroads today. The only viable path before the nation is that of survival.

Despite all its limitations and challenges, Nepal remains a firm believer in the “One China” policy, reaffirmed through legislation. It also believes in a path that ensures stability, economic partnership, and strategic security with its neighbors.

Hence, there is no need to speak of defiance or destruction between two good neighbors. Today, Nepal must choose and strive for geopolitical rebalancing if it wishes to live in friendship and dignity—or else face the consequences prescribed by history.

The article, written by a former Additional Inspector General of the Armed Police Force, offers a commentary on Pu Yi Hai’s piece titled “Activities Against China in Nepal Are Not Merely Political Dissent; They Are State Policy,” recently published in Dragon Media.