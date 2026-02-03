Spread the love

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

There have been many reports about the injustices faced by Nepalese immigrant workers even before they leave home, forget the very many difficulties faced in the host countries.

Many are “a direct consequence of diplomatic weakness and the inability to raise critical issues in a timely manner with countries where Nepal maintains diplomatic relations” (op-ed/Republica, Feb. 1).

Diplomacy in Theory

Diplomacy is often used, incorrectly, as a synonym for foreign policy.

Whereas the latter can be described as the substance, aims and attitudes of a state’s relations with other state actors, diplomacy is one of the instruments employed to put these into effect.

Diplomacy is concerned with dialogue and negotiation and in this sense is not merely an instrument of state, it is also an institution of the state system itself.

As a small power with little leverage in international affairs, Nepal must use diplomacy with high skill and knowledge. Its diplomats must be trained accordingly, and its ambassadors must combine aptitude, skill, and a deep knowledge of the host country. They must also be briefed thoroughly.

Political appointees must be fully vetted.

Considering that immigrant workers make a major contribution to the national exchequer, they should be treated much better at home before they depart for employment abroad. After all, if the state cannot provide gainful employment in Nepal itself, these immigrant workers have an inherent right to seek employment abroad.

And charity begins at home.

There is no necessity for them to be exploited right and centre before they even leave – as is happening now in plain sight.

Once they leave for work abroad, these immigrant workers must have the full force of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu and the diplomatic mission in the host country behind them.

In Kathmandu, the relevant desk officer in the ministry must be up to the mark and follow developments closely.

If necessary, the concerned ambassador of the relevant country must be summoned to the ministry and a complaint lodged.

If the country in question still insists in perpetuating the injustices on Nepali immigrant workers, the ministry can register its disgust by the withdrawal of its ambassador and letting the diplomatic mission be run by a Charges d’Affaires. This should continue until redress is found.

All domestic and external actions must be in support of the immigrant worker and she/he should feel that the home country is fully behind her/him.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla 125@gmail.com